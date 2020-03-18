ILCoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $13.25 million and $145,893.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00485133 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008970 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005553 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

