ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $639,649.36 and approximately $729,172.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 54.2% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001499 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,080,041 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,043 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.