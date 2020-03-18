Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Purchases $35,800.00 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Robert D. Lister purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

IMAX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 27,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,603. The company has a market capitalization of $561.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Imax by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Imax by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 186,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Imax by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

