Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

