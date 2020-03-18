Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Cut to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.47.

Shares of IMO traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.18. 4,784,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,721. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.68. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

