IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

PI stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

