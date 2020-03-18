Incent Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,647.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Incent has a market cap of $2.94 million and $18,647.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Incent has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.02253244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00195704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

