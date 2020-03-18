Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Independence has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Independence stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719. The stock has a market cap of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.34. Independence has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

IHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

