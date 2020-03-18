Independence Realty Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 342.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 25,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

