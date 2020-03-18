Independent Money System (IMS) Reaches Market Cap of $4,432.04

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Independent Money System has a market capitalization of $4,432.04 and $31.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,736.32 or 2.27426180 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

