Independent Research Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €54.00 Price Target

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €48.14 ($55.98).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €1.15 ($1.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €77.75 ($90.41). 133,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of €55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $590.90 million and a P/E ratio of 55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1 year high of €97.40 ($113.26).

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

