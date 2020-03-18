Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 706.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Infinera worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.33 price objective (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

INFN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 396,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,773. The stock has a market cap of $818.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

