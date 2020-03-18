ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

