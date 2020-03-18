Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.24% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $75,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $296,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $73.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 593,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

