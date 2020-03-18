Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,074 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.99% of Ingredion worth $123,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $19,691,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $13,858,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

