Ink Hits Market Cap of $666,864.39 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $666,864.39 and $803.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Exmo and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Coinrail, EXX, CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Exmo, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

