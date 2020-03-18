INLOCK (ILK) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,496.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. INLOCK has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $11,496.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.83 or 0.04000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,726,298 tokens.

INLOCK's official website is inlock.io. INLOCK's official message board is inlock.io/blog.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

