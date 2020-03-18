INO COIN (INO) Market Cap Tops $245.03 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00025746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $245.03 million and approximately $365,034.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.02272414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00194708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

