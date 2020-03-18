InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 67.4% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $60,406.87 and $150.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.01107534 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000130 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,296,782 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

