Insider Buying: Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Insider Acquires 9,183 Shares of Stock

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) insider Christopher Ambler purchased 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.47 ($13,166.89).

Shares of LON:APAX opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Apax Global Alpha Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.10.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 4.68 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.