Insider Buying: Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,775.

On Friday, March 13th, Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,760.00.

TSE BEI.UN traded down C$7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.36 and a 52-week high of C$51.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.86.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

