Insider Buying: Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 27,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,603. The firm has a market cap of $561.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Imax Corp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

