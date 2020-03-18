Insider Buying: Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CEO Acquires 19,035 Shares of Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 1,317,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $352.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.79. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

