Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Purchases 19,948 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola acquired 19,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,255.24.

Edward C. Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00.

NYSE MAC traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,672,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,883,000.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

