Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,593 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,940.76. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,125. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

