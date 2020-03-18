Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys 955,062 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.01. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 553.13% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.