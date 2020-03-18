Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires 112,506 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

PHD traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 229,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,051. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

