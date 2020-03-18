Insider Buying: Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,610 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $70,556.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,723 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $77,925.07.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $5,832,176.40.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $4,040,958.60.

Shares of EHI traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 330,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 426,062 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 295,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 79,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

