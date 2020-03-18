Insider Buying: Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Insider Buys £370,000 in Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider Harry M. Henderson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($486,714.02).

Shares of LON:WTAN opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 179.40 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

