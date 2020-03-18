Insider Selling: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total value of £127,500 ($167,719.02).

Michael (Rusty) Nelligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £102,420 ($134,727.70).

Shares of LON ICP traded down GBX 219.50 ($2.89) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 610 ($8.02). 1,101,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,640.17 ($21.58).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

