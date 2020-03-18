Insider Selling: Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells 19,041 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Ian Harrison sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £4,760.25 ($6,261.84).

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 19.15 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Vertu Motors Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.