Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 63,670 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 63,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,112.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 10,233 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,651.45.

On Friday, March 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 14,815 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,370.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 9,276 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,678.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 6,458 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $4,843.50.

On Monday, March 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 220 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $165.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,950 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $1,443.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 2,700 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,025.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,700 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,666.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 480 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $379.20.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 15,657 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $12,682.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 87,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

