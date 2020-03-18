INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and OKEx Korea. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $2.18 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.03924919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039599 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

