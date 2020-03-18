Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 84,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 394,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

