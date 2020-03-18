Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 18,246 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 30,085,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,325,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

