Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $13,160,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $11.83 on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 1,013,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

