Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.09. 1,328,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,014. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$7.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.30.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

