Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intercontinental Hotels Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Intercontinental Hotels Group’s analysis:

IHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

Shares of IHG stock traded down GBX 329.50 ($4.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,605.50 ($34.27). 1,843,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,431.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,802.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

