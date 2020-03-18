International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

