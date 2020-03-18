Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,427,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,200. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 196,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 314,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $90,841,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.