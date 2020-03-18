Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.46.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$18,561.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.28 and a 1-year high of C$19.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,099.88.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.