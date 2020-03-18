Intertape Polymer Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

ITPOF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 26,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

