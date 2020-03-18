Intertape Polymer Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 26,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.