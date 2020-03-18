Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

ITP traded down C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.31. 95,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.31. The firm has a market cap of $505.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,502 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITP shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

