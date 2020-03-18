Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.31. 95,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,469. The stock has a market cap of $505.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.75. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$19.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITP shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$287,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

