Interzone (ITZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.02195790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.66 or 0.03397836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00648218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00691349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00085217 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00546594 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

