Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.33 ($2.71).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

