Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $425.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $370.00 and a one year high of $619.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

