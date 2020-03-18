Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,785 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,880% compared to the average daily volume of 1,302 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

