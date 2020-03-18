Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

